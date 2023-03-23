Home

Sports

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday

Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday:

The Netherlands came up with the goods in the first game of the series with a three-wicket win. The hosts would like to bounce back in the second game and square the series.

You may like to read

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will take place at 12:15 PM IST – on March 23.

Time: 12.45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare

Dream11 prediction Scott Edwards, Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (C), Sean Williams, Teja Nidamanuru (Vc), Colin Ackermann, Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen. Probable XIs Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (Wk), Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara. Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (C & Wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma. Full Squad: Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Gary Ballance, Blessing Muzarabani. Netherlands: Netherlands Squad: Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards (Wk/C), Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.