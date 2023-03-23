ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday
ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday
Dream11 Team Prediction
ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 12.45 PM IST March 23 Thursday:
Also Read:
- ZIM vs NED 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 1.00 PM IST March 21 Tuesday
- Zimbabwe Name Full-Strength Squad For Netherlands ODIs As Raza, Burl Returns
- HIGHLIGHTS | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands: Dutch KNOCK Out ZIM
The Netherlands came up with the goods in the first game of the series with a three-wicket win. The hosts would like to bounce back in the second game and square the series.
You may like to read
TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will take place at 12:15 PM IST – on March 23.
Time: 12.45 PM IST.
Venue: Harare
Dream11 prediction
Scott Edwards, Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (C), Sean Williams, Teja Nidamanuru (Vc), Colin Ackermann, Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen.
Probable XIs
Full Squad:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.