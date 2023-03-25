Home

ZIM vs NED, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI online and on TV in India.

ZIM vs NED, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will lock horns against the Netherlands for the third ODI match which will be played at Harare on March 25 at 1 PM IST. This will be a series decider for both teams. Zimbabwe lost the first game against the Netherlands and made a comeback to win the second ODI by a run. Batting first, Zimbabwe stacked 271 on the board where Sean Williams scored 77 while Clive Madande stacked 52. Shariz Ahmad grabbed a 5-wicket haul for the Netherlands.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI online and on TV in India:

When will the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands take place?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where will the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands take place?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands start?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will start at 12:45 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will not telecasted live on TV.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands match will be available on Fancode app.

