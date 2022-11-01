ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Zimbabwe and Netherlands will square off against each other at the Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 2 Wednesday. Also Read - Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will take place at 9 AM IST – November 2.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval

ZIM vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Ryan Burl, Max O’Dowd (vc), Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Roelof van Der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

ZIM vs NED Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

ZIM vs NED Squads

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande