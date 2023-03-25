Home

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST March 25, Saturday

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI toss will take place on 12.30 PM IST on Saturday

Time – 1 PM IST, March 25, Saturday.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team

Keeper – Clive Madande, Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Max O Dowd, Teja Nidamanaru, Craig Ervine, Vikramjeet Singh

All-rounders – Colin Ackerman (vc), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers – Fred Klassen

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine©, Gary Balance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards©(wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein

