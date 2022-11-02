 Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates

Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show to skittle out Zimbabwe for 117 in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.Also Read - IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match in India on TV and Online

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after they chose to bat. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: Tigers Opt to BOWL; Rohit Makes One CHANGE - Check DEETS

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN Opt To Field, Axar In For Hooda

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

Zim vs Ned Playing XI

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Live Updates

  • 12:48 PM IST

    A flurry of wickets along with plenty of dots at the end for Zimbabwe and how they would have been hoping for this at the start of the inning! Despite the finish, this has been a walk in the park for the Netherlands as they have managed to win with five wickets in hand and with 2 overs to spare! They pick up their first win of the Super 12 stage and they will be really proud of their effort even so knowing that they are now responsible for eliminating Zimbabwe from this tournament.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    Dee Leede finishes off the match with a boundary. Zimbabwe’s hopes for World Cup are now ended.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Dee Leede is struggling to make runs on Sean Williams over.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Netherlands just needs two runs to win the game.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Richard Ngarava has bowled a very good over the pacer and just gave one run including a wicket. NED116/5 (17)

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Zimbabwe bowlers are working hard to change the match. As Richard Ngarava picked up another wicket. Scott Edwards departs after making 5 runs. NED116/5 (16.3)

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Netherlands just needs four runs to win the game. It was not a big chase for Oranje.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani has finally done it the bowler picked up O’Dowd. What great bowling. NED109/4 (15.1)

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: O’Dowd completed his half-century. The batter put Oranje on top. Zimbabwe need to scalp more wickets to put the pressure on Netherlands’ batting. NED109/3 (15)

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: OUT!!! Something to cheer for Zimbabwe. The awkward length from Ngarava and Ackermann falls. Bas de Leede is the new batter in. NED 91/3 (13.4)