ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s ZIM vs PAK at Harare Sports Club. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is all set to get underway on Saturday. The 2nd T20I match between ZIM vs PAK will begin at 11.00 AM IST – April 23, Friday. Pakistan registered an 11-run win in the opening match of the series against Zimbabwe. On Friday, the visitors will look to seal the series and continue their super show in the T20 format. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips, ZIM vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I. Also Read - ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's 1st T20I Match at Harare Sports Club 2:30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Zimbabwe vs Pakistan will take place at 10:30 AM IST, April 23, Friday

Time: 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

ZIM vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batters – Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders – Luke Jongwe, Sean Williams

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellinbattingkadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 2nd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.