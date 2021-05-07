Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Harare Sports Club, 1.00 PM IST May 7, Friday: Also Read - BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 14: Captain - Brno Raiders vs Vinohrady CC, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 6 Thursday

After beating Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test, Pakistan will look to sweep the two-Test series with another win in the second Test that begins at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Also Read - PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 13: Captain - Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Brno Raiders, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 6 Thursday

While the T20 International series was very closely fought with the visitors winning the series 2-1 in Harare, the Test series showed a gulf in the class between the two sides. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 31 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7.30 PM IST May 4 Tuesday

Pakistan dismissed Zimbabwe for 176 in the first innings of the first Test and then made 426 in response. They then skittled out the Brendan Taylor-led side for a paltry 134 in the second innings.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Zimbabwe vs Pakistan will take place at 12:30 PM IST, May 7, Friday

Time: 01.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

ZIM vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Tarisai Musakanda, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam (c), Sean Williams, Roy Kaia, Donald Tiripano, Hasan Ali (vc), Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan

Imrat Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Squads

Zimbabwe – Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Pakistan – Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 2nd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.