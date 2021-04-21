ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ZIM vs PAK at Harare Sports Club: Riding high on confidence after a series clean sweep against South Africa, Pakistan will begin their journey to the other African nation – this time it's Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will host Pakistan for the three T20Is and two Test matches. Pakistan's tour to Zimbabwe will kick-off with a 3-match T20I series, starting from on April 21. In another high-voltage battle, Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. The high-intensity ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I match begin at 2:30 PM IST. Zimbabwe players have performed outstandingly well in their domestic T20 competition and they would want to continue similar performances against the touring Pakistan side. On the other hand, Pakistan had an exceptional tour of South Africa, winning both ODI and T20I series. Skipper Babar Azam was in good touch and the bat and he will hope to score runs in the series as well.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

ZIM vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Brendan Taylor

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Craig Ervine

All-rounders – Sean Williams (VC), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Harris Rauf, Hasaan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (C), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali/Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

ZIM vs PAK SQUADS

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tanaka Chivanga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Luke Jongwe.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

