ZIM vs SCO Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup Qualifier In India?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland: The ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six game will be crucial for both teams. The match will take place in Bulawayo today, July 4.

The game will take place in Bulawayo. (Photo credit- ICC)

The ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six is set to enthrall viewers again. Zimbabwe and Scotland are set to face off in the sixth game today, July 4. Both teams are vying to secure a berth in the ICC ODI World Cup, set to be held in October- November this year. Zimbabwe were defeated in their last fixture by Sri Lanka. The Craig Ervine-led unit will be hoping to bounce back and keep alive their hopes for the World Cup.

On the other hand, Scotland emerged victorious in their last game against West Indies. Richie Berrington’s team have made quite an impact in this tournament and will be aiming to challenge Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe are placed on the second spot in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six table, with three wins from four games. Scotland are on the third position. They have managed to win two out of three games in the stage. A win could help them catapult over Zimbabwe and reach the second spot.

Ahead of the Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifiers Super Six game, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will happen on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Zimbabwe vs Scotland be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will be played at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland start?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 game between Zimbabwe and Scotland will begin at 12:30 PM IST on July 4.

Which TV channels will air the Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Zimbabwe and Scotland For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Zimbabwe :

Craig Ervine (captain), Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Nyasha Mayavo, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Scotland:

Richie Berrington (captain), Alasdair Evans, Matthew Cross, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Tomas Mackintosh, Hamza Tahir, Chris McBride, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt.

