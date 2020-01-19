Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction, Sri Lanka Tour of Zimbabwe, 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Test ZIM vs SL: The Sri Lanka cricket team are currently touring Zimbabwe in January 2020 to play two Test matches. It is the first tour of Zimbabwe since the International Cricket Council lifted its suspension on Zimbabwe Cricket, due to government interference, in October 2019. Zimbabwe last played Test cricket in November 2018, in a two-match series against Bangladesh. The two teams last played a Test match against each other in July 2017, with Sri Lanka winning by four wickets. Zimbabwe have never beaten Sri Lanka in a Test match. Zimbabwe last played a home Test match in November 2017, against the West Indies.

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

My Dream11 Team

Sikandar Raza, Kevin Kasuza, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews, Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

ZIM vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Angelo Mathews, Brendan Taylor

Vice-captain Options: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sean Williams

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams(c), Craig Ervine, Prince Masvaure, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Brian Mudzinganyama, Regis Chakabva(w), Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma

