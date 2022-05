ZIM-XI vs SA-A T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Unofficial T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, Playing 11s For Today's Match Harare Sports Club, Harare at 5 PM IST May 2 Monday:

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Final T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM-XI vs SA-A, Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Final T20I Playing XI, Zimbabwe XI Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa A Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A T20I.

TOSS: Toss between ZIM-XI vs SA-A will take place at 4:30 PM IST – May 2

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team

Richmond Mutumbami, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Sikandar Raza, Andile Pehlukwayo, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Bjorn Fortuin

Captain: Reeza Hendricks Vice Captain: Sikandar Raza

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XI

Zimbabwe XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Tendai Chatara, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Prince Masvaure, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl

South Africa A: Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Andile Pehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Darun Dupavillion, Lizad Williams, Lesiba Ngoepe