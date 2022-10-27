Perth: Babar Azam once again didn’t live up to the expectations in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the Pakistan skipper failed to fire the bat, this time against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 1 Run

After getting out on a duck against India in Pakistan's opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, Azam this time goes for 4 runs.

Babar has a wonderful record against Zimbabwe and many Indian fans have termed him as 'Zimbabar'. But this time around, the right-handed batter didn't have the best of games against his so-called preferred team.

Here are some the reactions on Twitter after Azam was sent to back to the pavilion by Brad Evans.

So-called World’s best opening pair Zimbabar and Pizwan got exposed against Zimbabwe #PKMKB — CricHM 90sKid (@HM_rathi) October 27, 2022

Zimbabar failed to score run against Zimbabwe — Ankit_chaudhary_ (@AnkitJa77235560) October 27, 2022

Babar didn’t perform against Zimbabwe so that we all can’t call him Zimbabar. Badshah for a reason.#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/4IVtsqgd6g — Bruce Patel (@BruceWayne_42) October 27, 2022

When people call you Zimbabar but you prove them wrong by getting out without scoring runs#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/H1qTG8deLY — Mehwish (@itswishu) October 27, 2022

In the first innings, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8.