Perth: Babar Azam once again didn't live up to the expectations in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the Pakistan skipper failed to fire the bat, this time against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium.
After getting out on a duck against India in Pakistan's opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, Azam this time goes for 4 runs.
Babar has a wonderful record against Zimbabwe and many Indian fans have termed him as 'Zimbabar'. But this time around, the right-handed batter didn't have the best of games against his so-called preferred team.
Here are some the reactions on Twitter after Azam was sent to back to the pavilion by Brad Evans.
In the first innings, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8.