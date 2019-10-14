The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday readmitted Zimbabwe and Nepal as ICC members.

In July this year, world cricket’s governing body has decided to suspend Zimbabwe cricket with immediate effect for breach of its constitution.

The decision had meant that Zimbabwe will no longer be able funding from the ICC and their representative teams will be barred from participating at ICC events.

“Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as ICC Members following the conclusion of the ICC Board meetings in Dubai today,” said ICC in a media release on Monday.

“Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC Board following a meeting with the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission. They had been suspended in July 2019 following government interference in the running of the Board,” added ICC.

Shashank Manohar, ICC chairman, thanked Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket.

“I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel,” said Manohar.

“Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020,” concluded ICC.