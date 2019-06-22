The cricket board of Zimbabwe was suspended on Friday by the Sports and Recreation Commission, a government parastatal which governs all the registered sporting associations in the African nation.

Acting Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, Givemore Makoni, was also banned, according to an IANS report. An interim committee consisting of, David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost, have been announced to run cricket in the country.

The development came after the SRC had issued a directive saying Zimbabwe Cricket’s elective annual general meeting be suspended. Allegedly, complaints were raised about the nomination process of the meeting and the violation of the board’s constitution.

The diktat was promptly ignored by Zimbabwe Cricket as Tavengwa Mukuhlani was re-elected for another four-year term following the meeting. This led the SRC to exercise its powers under the terms of the SRC Act.

Zimbabwe Cricket have long been in the middle of political turmoil in their country. Stalwarts like Andy Flower, Henry Olonga and Tatenda Taibu retired from the game as a mark of protest against the prevailing corruption in their country’s administration. The players were forced to leave the country under ferocious death threats.

Cricket was largely influenced by the politicians there and as a result, the heat of government’s wrongdoings falls directly on the cricket board. Also, the condition of the game has fallen in the country. Once considered a growing superpower in cricket, Zimbabwe have been unsuccessful in the last 7-8 years to make it to the top league of cricket where they once belonged.

The Zimbabwe Cricket team is currently in Netherland to participate in a bilateral series. They have already lost the ODI series 2-0 and are gearing up for the two-match T20 series.