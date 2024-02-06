By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Zimbabwe To Host India For Five-Match T20I Series In Harare After T20 World Cup 2024 In July
India will play Zimbabwe on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14 at the Harare Sports Club.
New Delhi: After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies, the Indian men’s cricket team will be heading to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Tuesday. The matches will be played on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14, with all the games to be played at Harare Sports Club. The T20 World Cup starts on June 1 and ends on January 29.
