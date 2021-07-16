Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI

Tamim Iqbal would lead the Bangladesh side in the first ODI versus hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Bangladesh would start favourites after their win over the hosts in the Test. With crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points up for grabs, both teams would look to give in their best.

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be played on Friday, July 16.

What are the timings of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match being played?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played at Hahare Sports Club.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

What are the Squads for the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk/C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun.