Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ZIM vs IRE in India online and on TV channel

ZIM vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 LIVE: Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe can march into the Super 8 at the cost of Australia with a win over Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe cricket team will take on Ireland in match no. 32 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe have a golden opportunity to continue their fairytale run in the T20 World Cup 2026 and march into the Super 8 stage at the expense of Australia with a win over Ireland in their penultimate Group B match against Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. Although Sikandar Raza’s side have another game in hand against co-hosts Sri Lanka, they would like to settle the matter on Tuesday itself after their fabulous win over Australia in the last match.

Zimbabwe are currently in 2nd place on the Points Table with 4 points and Australia also have a mathematical chance of reaching the Super 8 if the African nation lose both their two remaining matches and the Aussies can beat Oman with a massive margin in their last game. However, Zimbabweans have looked like a team on song in this tournament led by their brilliant pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who has been named ‘Player of the Match’ in the first two matches with 7 wickets in 2 games so far.

The head-to-head between Ireland and Zimbabwe are even when it comes to T20 World Cup encounters with both teams having won one match each. Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani has taken seven wickets at an average of 4.7 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and is on track for being the best such rate by any Zimbabwe bowler in a single edition in the competition. In fact, he is three wickets away from becoming the first Zimbabwe bowler to take 10+ wickets in multiple editions (12 in 2022).

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza wants to consider the next two games as knock-out clashes for his side now. “I said that in the huddle today, that it’s a lovely position to be in. But for me, the fact that we always said that at the start as well, we’re going to take one game at a time. Fine, we’ve had two results. Fine, the world is talking about Zimbabwe. It is great.

“But let them do all the talking for us. The next game becomes the most important game and hopefully, like I said, we get a good result out of the game. The game after that becomes the most important game. The beauty of these ICC events are that every game you practically feel is a knockout game. And I think it’s great for our own mental toughness and growth as well, how well we handle our own expectations rather than what the world wants from us,” Raza said in the pre-match press conference.

Zimbabwe fine-tuning their preparations at Pallekele ahead of their clash against Ireland set for this Tuesday. The match starts at 11.30 am (Zimbabwe time)#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cvkfANZNr5 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 16, 2026

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32…

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 will take place on Tuesday, February 17.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 LIVE on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c and wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

