Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming

Brisbane: In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Zimbabwe and Netherlands will square off against each other at the Adelaide Oval, November 2 Wednesday.

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game?

Zimbabwe lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 2). The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 9:30 AM IST.

In India and Australia

Fox Sports has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Star Sports has the broadcasting rights. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Ireland

In UK and Europe, Sky Sports and ICC’s Facebook Page will present the broadcast of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers.

Probable Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Roelof van Der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

SQUADS

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande