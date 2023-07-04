Home

Zimbabwe vs Scotland: Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report Of ICC World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe and Scotland will face off at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo today. Take a look at the Dream 11 team prediction and probable playing XI here.

ZIM vs SCO Dream11: Predicted Lineups and Top Picks for the Match.

Zimbabwe and Scotland are all set to square off against each other today, July 4, at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This exciting game will be the sixth match of the Super Six round in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. Zimbabwe find themselves in the second position, having emerged victorious in three out of their four matches so far. In contrast, Scotland are at the third spot. With both teams aiming to consolidate their positions, this encounter promises to be a captivating battle for supremacy.

Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe in their last match after winning the toss and choosing to field. Zimbabwe had a disastrous start, losing three wickets for just 30 runs. Despite a strong fourth-wicket partnership, they collapsed and were bowled out for 165. Sri Lanka easily achieved the target with 17 overs to spare, thanks to a solid opening partnership of 103 runs and an unbeaten century by Pathum Nissanka.

As for Scotland, the Richie Berrington-led squad won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies. West Indies struggled at the beginning, losing four wickets with only 30 runs on the scoreboard. Despite some resistance from their lower middle order, they were dismissed for a total of 181 runs. Scotland comfortably surpassed the target with over six overs remaining.

The upcoming encounter between Zimbabwe and Scotland presents an opportunity for both teams to improve their standings in the tournament.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match: Dream 11 Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice Captain: Sean Williams

Wicket Keeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batter: Brandon McMullen, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Greaves,

Zimbabwe vs Scotland: Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie, Tendai Chatara, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Nyasha Mayavo, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Nyasha Mayavo, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Tom Mackintosh, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Pitch Report

At the Queens Sports Club, the pitch tends to favour batsmen more than bowlers. The chances of getting a high score are probable. Spinners can play a significant role in the game due to the turn and bounce offered by the track. Opting to chase the target would be a preferred strategy in this venue, considering that the average first innings score stands at 223.

