Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ZIM vs WI in India online and on TV channel

ZIM vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 LIVE: Zimbabwe will look to keep up their giant-killing run as they take on West Indies in their first game in the next stage at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Members of West Indies cricket team at a training session in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Once again it will be the clash of two unbeaten sides and two table toppers as two-time winners West Indies go up against surprise packages Zimbabwe in the fourth game of the Super 8 stages at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Zimbabwe have been the giant-killers of the tournament so far with surprise wins over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the league stages of the tournament en route to booking their place in Group 1 of Super 8.

West Indies, on the other hand, have also quietly topped Group C as well with impressive win over Harry Brook’s England and have been largely untroubled in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. It will be the 5th time that West Indies will go up against Zimbabwe in a T20I match since their first encounter in 2010 which Zimbabweans won by 26 runs. Since then West Indies have won the next three matches in a row.

In the T20 World Cup, Windies and Zimbabwe have faced off only once with WI winning the contest in Hobart by 31 runs in the 2022 edition. But Shai Hope’s side will not like to make the mistake of taking Zimbabwe lightly.

“Who said Zimbabwe not supposed to be here? A lot of people say West Indies is not supposed to be here either. I think when you’re in a World Cup, you’ve got to respect every opposition. And that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s what I encourage my guys to do. Respect the opposition, but believe in yourself, believe in your processes and your execution. So, tomorrow we approach it the same way like we would approach a game against India, Australia or whoever – like us they are very confident,” West Indies head coach and former captain Daren Sammy said.

Zimbabwe will be looking for another fine start from their opener Brian Bennett, who has scored 175 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Only captain Sikandar Raza (219 runs in 2022) has scored more runs for Zimbabwe in a single edition. With his unbeaten 64 against Australia and unbeaten 63 against Sri Lanka, Bennett has also become the only Zimbabwean batter to notch up multiple fifty-plus scores in a single edition of the tournament.

“Brian Bennett is Brian Bennett, sir. His role is just to bat, as long as he can bat. While you may think I am being funny, but it is the truth. People who understand Brian Bennett would know what I’m talking about. Brian is Brian. His role is to bat for as long as he can. That’s it. And if that means 20 overs, 15 overs, 18 overs, it doesn’t matter. Brian must just bat,” Zimbabwe captain Brian Bennett said.

Day 3️⃣ of the Super 8s sets the stage for a blockbuster clash Who will continue their unbeaten streak? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 #ZIMvWI | MON, FEB 23, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/1R6khEmSOV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2026

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44…

When is Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 will take place on Monday, February 23.

Where is Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 start?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 LIVE on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 in India?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 44 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer/Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

