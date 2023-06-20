Home

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Transylvania vs Baneasa Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 1.45 PM IST June 20, Tue

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Transylvania vs Baneasa Cricket Club will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time – 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor, S Hingorani

Batters: A Malyan, K Ranathunga, A Kaka

All-rounders: I Hussain (vc), G Singh, M Hingorani (c)

Bowlers: B Roach, V Thathsara, M Subhani.

TRA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Transylvania: S Hingorani, S Kishore, A Kaka, A Malyan, L Pandey, S Singh, M Hingorani, G Singh, B Roach, M Bansal, and S Kumar-I.

Baneasa Cricket Club: A Shakoor, K Ranathunga, I Hansika, H Nawaz, A David, I Hussain, S Hayer, D Lakshan, V Thathsara, M Subhani, and A Aleem.

