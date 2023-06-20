Home

Sports

Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zinitis vs Baneasa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 PM IST JZin 20, Monday

Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zinitis vs Baneasa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 PM IST JZin 20, Monday

Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, Zin vs Ban Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Zin vs Ban Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zinitis vs Baneasa, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.

Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, Zin vs Ban Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Zin vs Ban Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zinitis vs Baneasa, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023. Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zinitis vs Baneasa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 AM IST JZin 20, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Zinitis vs Baneasa will take place at 11:15 AM (IST).

You may like to read

Time – 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Zin vs Ban Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: A Shakoor

Batsmen: A Umair, M Barve, K Ranathunga

All-Rounders: I Hussain, S Hayer, J Charly, S Madushanka

Bowlers: R Puthen, L Watagoda, V Thathsara

Zin vs Ban Probable XI

Zinitis: Sheriyar Sohail, Shashee, Mahesh Barve, 07Rajith Puthen, Ahmmad Umair, Lahiru Watagoda, Dalitha Nuwan, Chaminda Asanka, Muhammad Raza, Pasindu Vindula, Joby Charly

Baneasa: Abdul Shakoor, Supinder Hayer, Kosala Ranathunga, Viraj Thathsara, Ishan Hansika, Hamid Nawaz, 04Abdul Aleem, Noman Sajid, Isfahan Doekhie, Ijaz Hussain

Squads:

Zinitis Squad: Sheriyar Sohail, Nadun Sadaruwan, Mahesh Barve, Rajith Puthen, Furqan Ul Haq, Kaveesha Devinda, Dalitha Nuwan, Shashee Madushanka, Hasindu Chamika, Chaminda Asanka, Ahmmad Umair, Muhammad Raza, Vimesh Maduwantha, Samantha Rajakaruna, Pasindu Vindula, Sudip Biswas, Lahiru Watagoda, Joby Charly, Hashan Sanjaya.

Baneasa Cricket Club Squad: Abdul Shakoor, Viraj Thathsara, Ishan Hansika, Hamza Mian, Adrian David, Abdul Aleem, Shakil Khan, Isfahan Doekhie, Supinder Hayer, Mahesh Prasanna, Ijaz Hussain, Noman Sajid, Kosala Ranathunga, Dilusha Lakshan, Hamid Nawaz, Mahmood Subhani.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.