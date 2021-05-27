Real Madrid has released a statement on their official Twitter handle that Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down from his role as manager of the club. This decision was followed by a trophy-less 2020-21 season where the Madrid side finished second in La Liga and semi-finalists in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey competitions. Also Read - Luka Modric Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Real Madrid

Zidane who was already a legend for the club as a player cemented his position as a manager as well by helping them win 11 trophies in his five-year helm which includes a hat-trick of Champions League.

Real Madrid have stated, “It is now time to respect your decision and show you our appreciation for your professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what your figure represents for Real

Madrid. Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great myths and its legend goes beyond what he has been as coach and player of our club. He knows that he is in the heart of Madridism and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

