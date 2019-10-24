Away from the cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks to be spending quality time with his family. The former India captain posted a video of himself cleaning his new Nissan Jonga on Instagram and helping him wash his swanky ride was daughter Ziva.

“A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle,” Dhoni captioned the post on Thursday.

The post, which received more than a million views in just one hour, immediately went viral.

Dhoni’s Jonga has been his latest addition to his already impressive car collection. Dhoni drove the Jonga, which was reportedly used earlier by the Indian Army, to the Jharhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium after the third Test against South Africa. A video of him leaving the stadium in his green jeep went viral on social media soon after.

Dhoni drove his new car 'Jonga' at JSCA

In addition to his range of cars, Dhoni also has a fascination for bikes. His collection includes the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage among others.

Questions over Dhoni’s future still remains unknown. He last featured in international cricket during the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli visited Dhoni's home in Ranchi

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently stated that he will talk to the legendary wicketkeeper about his future plans. “It depends on him. I have always said when I was left out and the entire world said ‘I will never make it.’ I came back and played for 4 years. Champions don’t finish very quickly. I don’t know what’s in his mind or what he thinks about his career. But we will deal with that,” Ganguly said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who still hasn’t made himself available for selection, was absent from India’s squad that was announced for the Bangladesh series on Thursday.