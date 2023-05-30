Home

Ziva Hugging MS Dhoni After CSK Win IPL 2023 is Heartwarming | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: What stole the show was Ziva hugging her father after CSK beat GT by five wickets to clinch the IPL title for a record-equalling fifth time.

Ziva Hugs Dhoni (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has been spotted often at cricketing venues where her father is playing. Monday was no different, Ziva was seen in the stands rooting for Chennai at the Narendra Modi stadium during the IPL 2023 final versus Gujarat. But what stole the show was Ziva hugging her father after CSK beat GT by five wickets to clinch the IPL title for a record-equalling fifth time.

The video was shared by the IPL and is now recieving a lot of love from fans. Here is the clip where you can see the father-daughter love.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Later on, Ziva also went on to pose with the squad and also hold the trophy.

“I don’t want to change myself, I never wanted to portray myself in a way which I am not. I just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. That’s something we have done, there were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni has also confirmed that he will contemplate playing for the franchise next year as well. This piece of news would surely keep the fans guessing.

