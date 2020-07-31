ZL vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction

ZL vs FS CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Fujian Sturgeons Match at 12:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020: The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games.

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

ZL vs FS My Dream11 Team

Ty Lawson, Zhu Junlong, Xu Minghi, Chen Linjian, J Li, Sun Chunpeng, Jinqiu Hu (SP), He Zhongda Also Read - AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI T10 Match, Probable XIs at Dubai Cricket Stadium at 11.30PM IST July 30

ZL vs FS Squads

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions: Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Yujia Wu, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun

Fujian Sturgeons: Wei Lu, Joe Young, Hongpeng Li, Li Bairun, Feng Xin, Wang Rui, Tursun Mardan, Hamed Haddadi, Siyao Sun, Zhang Han, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Jianhua Song, Guo Yifei, Shengdong Li, ChangChun Yu, Ty Lawson, Xu Minghi, Chen Linjian

