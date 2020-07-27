ZL vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

ZL vs SL CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Shanxi Loongs Match at 5:30 PM IST, July 27, 2020: The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games.

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

ZL vs SL My Dream11 Team

Hanjun Chang, Jiaren Zhao, Shuai Yuan, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Zheng Liu, Junwei Ren, Tianyi Zhao (SP)

ZL vs SL Squads

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions: Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Yujia Wu, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun

Shanxi Loongs: Helin Teng, Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Junwei Ren, Zhang Zelong

