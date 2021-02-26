AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a piece of advice to basketball legend, LeBron James, to keep his political views to himself. Zlatan is considered amongst the best strikers of the 21st century as the Swedish player has proved himself in almost every top club in European football. He has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris-Saint Germain, Ajax and Manchester United in past, currently, he is playing for the Italian giants AC Milan. Also Read - Indian Cricket Team Has Now More Instagram Followers Than NBA Champions LA Lakers

Zlatan heaped huge praise on LeBron and said he is phenomenal in basketball but wants him to do what he is good at and don't involve himself in politics.

"I like (LeBron) a lot, and he is phenomenal at what he's doing, but I don't like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time what they're doing. Do what you're good at," Zlatan said in an interview with UEFA and Discovery+ Sweden.

LeBron has been very vocal about his views as he has also bashed former US President Donald Trump on several occasions on public platforms. The basketball legend also gave his opinion about other injustices and inequality in America from time to time.

Zlatan talked about why he shies away from making any political comments on the public platform.

“Do the category you do,” Ibrahimovic continued. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics.”

The 39-year-old striker feels sharing their political views is the first big mistake people make when they become famous.

“That is the big first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good,” Zlatan added.

Zlatan’s AC Milan is fighting hard for the Serie A title this season and are at the second spot behind their arch-rivals Inter Milan with a gap of four points.