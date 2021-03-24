Zlatan Ibrahimovic got emotional during a media conference talking about his return to the Sweden National Team after a hiatus of almost 5year. Zlatan, who announced his retirement from international football in 2016, decided to return to the Sweden team and was recalled in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia on 25 March and Kosovo three days later, as well as a friendly against Estonia on 31 March. Also Read - Milan vs Man United: Paul Pogba Strikes in 1-0 Win as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Enter Europa League Quarterfinals

Zlatan shed tears after being asked his sons' Maximilian, 14, and 12-year-old Vincent, reaction on his return to the Swedish national team.

"I had Vincent [his son] here, who was actually crying when I left him. But it's okay…," he said, before breaking off in tears.

“This takes time away from my family and it’s not an easy thing. If you have two kids crying every time you leave them, it’s a bit hard. I’m human, even though I’m Superman. They are very proud,” Zlatan said in the media conference.

39-year-old Zlatan has been in phenomenal form this season and is leading the AC Milan’s team in the Serie A with some strong performances. Zlatan has already netted 15 goals in as many matches in the league so far this season as Milan are currently fighting hard for the Scudetto.

The veteran strikker feels he can still contribute to the Sweden team and said he is just a piece of the puzzle, among many pieces.

“I’m just a piece of the puzzle, among many pieces. I’m here to do better, if Janne thinks I can,” he added.

“If you ask me, I’m the best in the world, but that doesn’t help me much here. I’ve promised to decide matches, so now it’s up to me!

“I’m just glad I’m here. I’m proud, I’m not demanding anything and I want nothing. I just want to contribute what I can. If Janne felt I cannot contribute or do what I have to do, then we wouldn’t be here.