Home

Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires From Football at 41; WATCH Emotional Farewell Speech | VIDEO

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires From Football at 41; WATCH Emotional Farewell Speech | VIDEO

Thanking his fans for supporting him all his life, Ibrahimovic promised he will be a Milan fan forever.

AC Milan Fall To Udinese Despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Record (Image: IANS)

San Siro: Things got a tad-bit emotional on Sunday night when legendary AC Milan announced his retirement at the San Siro after the game against Hellas Verona. The announcement from the 41-year-old made him emotional as he was in tears during his farewell speech. Thanking his fans for supporting him all his life, Ibrahimovic promised he will be a Milan fan forever.

“The first time we arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. From my heart I want to thank you fans,” he said. “You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home.

You may like to read

“I will be a Milan fan for the whole It’s time to say goodbye to football, not you.”

Trending Now

Zlatan Ibrahimović: “The time has arrived to say goodbye”. We will miss you, forever and ❤️ Good luck in retirement pic.twitter.com/vF0w3kCKU9 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 4, 2023

In his illustrious 24-year-long career, he played for many clubs like Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG, United and the LA Galaxy. He won league titles in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Italy.

It is not yet known what are his future plans, but when asked in 2011 about the possibilty of taking up coaching after retirement, he had said: “Impossible. Because during the match I’d slap at least two players and, after the match, eight!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES