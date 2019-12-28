Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a second stint with AC Milan after he signed a six-month deal with the Serie A club. Ibrahimovic, 38, left LA Galaxy last month, for whom he scored 52 goals from 56 appearances and was a free agent.

Getting the Swede giant is a shot in the arm for Milan, who are struggling and languishing at the 11th position in the standings, just seven points above relegation. Ibrahimovic will be with Milan until the end of the season, with an option to extend his contract until the end of the 2020-21 season subject to certain conditions.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

Ibrahimovic was with Milan from 2010 to 2012 during which he scored 42 goals in 61 league games for the club. Initially joining the club on a season-long loan from Barcelona, Ibrahimovic helped the Rossoneri win the Serie A title in 2010 before signing for them permanently in 2011.

He knows the game in Italy, having played for three different Italian clubs. He first joined Juventus in 2004, moving on to Inter Milan after the match-fixing scandal in 2006, then arriving at Milan in 2010 on loan before making the move permanent.

In March 2018, Ibrahimovic joined LA Galaxy and was named in the MLS best XI teams of 2018 and 2019.