ZM-W vs SAW-E 1st ODD: Captain, Vice-captain – Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bulawayo at 1 PM IST May 18 Tuesday:

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZM-W vs SAW-E, 1st ODD Live Streaming, Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Online Cricket Tips ZM-W vs SAW-E 1st ODD, Fantasy Playing Tips – 1st ODD.

TOSS: The Dream11 1st ODD toss between Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women will take place at 12:30 PM IST – May 18.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Bulowayo.

ZM-W vs SAW-E My Dream11 Team

M Mupachikwa, T Brits, A Steyn, A Dercksen, A Mazvishaya, P Mujaji, A Bosch, N Shangase, M Klaas, N Sibanda and N Mlaba

Captain: A Bosch. Vice-captain: A Steyn

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti and Delmi Tucker

Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

