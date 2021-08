ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Predictions Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women OD

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women OD- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ZM-W vs TL-W at Takashinga Sports Club: In 3rd Unofficial ODI, Thailand Women will take on Zimbabwe Women at the Takashinga Sports Club on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women OD ZM-W vs TL-W match will start at 1 PM IST – August 24. Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women played two matches against each other in the four-match OD series so far. Both teams have won a game each. In the second OD match, Thailand Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 22 runs. In that match, Thailand Women won the toss and elected to bat. Coming to bat, Thailand Women managed to put 229 runs for the loss of 9 wickets where Nattaya Boochatham and Wongpaka Liengprasert smashed 54 runs and 51 runs respectively.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

ZM-W vs TL-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters – Mary-Anne Musonda, Naruemol Chaiwai, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders – Josephine Nkomo (C), Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Chanida Sutthiruang, Precious Marange

Bowlers – Nomvelo Sibanda, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong.

ZM-W vs TL-W Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Loren Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomatter Mutasa.

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana.

