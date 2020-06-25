Dream11 Team Hints

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Nomads CC vs Power CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: St. Gallen



My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Hassan Ahmad

Batsmen: Azeem Nazir, Asad Mahmood, Ashfaq Ahmad

All-Rounders: Azeem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Osama Mahmood

Bowlers: Shijo Joseph, Farid Din, Aamar Siddique Butt

Probable XI

Zurich Nomads CC: Hassan Ahmad (WK), Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

Power CC: Thomas Mampilly (WK), Asad Mahmood, Safiat ullah Sajid, Faraz Virk, Ashfaq Ahamd, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Moaz Butt, Osama Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Khalid Mahmood, Jayarathne Sudath

SQUADS

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC): Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

Power CC (POCC): Thomas Mampilly, Babar Anwar, Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

