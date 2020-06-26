Dream11 Team Hints

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

Toss: The toss between Cossonay CC and Olten CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



ZNCC vs WICC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Hassan Ahmad

Batsmen – Azeem Nazir, Lalit Dubey, Bashir Ahmed Khan

All-Rounders – Faheem Nazir (C), Deesh Banneheka (VC), Shafqat Hussain

Bowlers – Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Elyas Mahmudi, Diyon Johnson

Squads

Zurich Nomads CC:

Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir (C), Hassan Ahmad, Waqas Khawaja, Lalit Dubey, Ankit Gupta, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju (WK), Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Khawer Memon.

Winterthur CC:

Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sufyan Cheema, Diyon Johnson, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Prafull Shikare, Mohamed Aqular (C), Deesh Banneheka, Pio De Silva, Elyas Mahmudi, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Bilal Salim, Deesh Banneheka, Chris Lodge, Imran Sirajudeen, Zaharan Sufiyan, Sahan Lakshitha, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran.

