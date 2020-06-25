ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ZNCC vs WICC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Nomads CC and Winterthur CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



ZNCC vs WICC My Dream11 Team

Faheem Nazir (captain), Deesh Banneheka (vice-captain), Hassan Ahmad, Azeem Nazir, Lalit Dubey, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Elyas Mahmudi, Diyon Johnson

ZNCC vs WICC Squads

Zurich Nomads CC: Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Khawer Memon, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Waqas Khawaja, Lalit Dubey, Ankit Gupta, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju

Winterthur CC: Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Bilal Salim, Deesh Banneheka, Chris Lodge, Imran Sirajudeen, Zaharan Sufiyan, Sahan Lakshitha, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sufyan Cheema, Diyon Johnson, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Prafull Shikare, Mohamed Aqular, Deesh Banneheka, Pio De Silva, Elyas Mahmudi, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana

