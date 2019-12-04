Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zenit Kazan vs Al-Rayyan Sports Club FIVB Men’s Club World Championships 2019 – Volleyball Tips For Today’s Match 3 ZNK vs ARSC in Betim, Brazil: For the fourth time in seven years, Brazil is hosting the men’s club volleyball world championship. Four clubs are vying for the title including Hosts Sada Cruzeiro Volei, Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova, Russian Zenit Kazan and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Sports Club.

The four participating teams will play each other in a round-robin system. After the prelims, the teams are going to be ranked from first to fourth. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the top-ranked playing the fourth while the second playing the third. The medals matches will be held on Sunday.

Match Timing – The volleyball match will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Betim, Brazil

My Dream11 Team

Mohamedamine Ouertani (vice-captain), Milos Stevanovic, Belal Abunabot, Artem Volvich, Earvin Ngapeth, Maxim Mikhaylov (captain)

ZNK vs ARSC SQUADS

Zenit Kazan: Tsvetan Sokolov, Fedor Voronkov, Andrey Surmachevskiy, Artem Volvich, Loran Alekno, Vadym Likhosherstov, Earvin Ngapeth, Aleksei Kononov, Valentin Krotkov, Alexander Butko, Alexey Samoylenko, Denis Zemchenok, Valentin Golubev, Maxim Mikhaylov

Al-Rayyan Sports Club: Marko Vukasinovic, Saifeddine Aziz Elmajid, Mohamedamine Ouertani, Abdelrahman Ouda, Milos Stevanovic, Suliman Saeed Saad, Belal Abunabot, Marco Ferreira, Ali Bairami, Marcus Vinicius De Souza Costa, Mubarak Dahi Waleed, Birama Faye, Ahmed Noaman

