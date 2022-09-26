Hyderabad: India beat Australia in a last-over thriller on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series in Hyderabad. It was not just a win that would keep the team in good spirits ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup but will give them a lot of confidence. What stole the limelight was Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s winning staircase celebration after Hardik Pandya hit the boundary off the penultimate ball. Kohli, who was seated next to Rohit on the staircase leading to the ground, started celebrating the win with the captain. The celebrations were a little wild which also shows the bond the two cricketers share and what a win against Australia means.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli's UNEXPECTED Reaction When Fans Yell His Name During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad; Video Goes VIRAL

While Twitter was abuzz with Rohit-Kohli's bromance, food-delivery app Zomato has come up with a tweet that is now winning the internet. Sharing the clip where Rohit-Kohli celebrate, Zomato tweeted: "Me and my friends when our order arrives."

me and my friends when our order arrives pic.twitter.com/lEI1RgzVav — zomato (@zomato) September 26, 2022

“Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. Margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometime it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team,” Rohit said after the six-wicket win at Hyderabad.

With this win, India have broken the world record for most victories in T20I cricket in a calendar year. The victory in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday was India’s 21st victory in T20Is in 2022. The previous world record was held by Pakistan, who won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India have won 10 T20Is on their home soil this year.