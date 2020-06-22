Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Zaragoza vs Morabanc Andorra Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match ZRG vs ANR at Pavello Municipal Font de Lluis: In another exciting battle of Spanish Liga ACB, Zaragoza will face off against Andorra in their upcoming game on Monday late night (Tuesday, June 23 in India). Two teams without a win in Group B will go looking for a win to save their season. The Spanish Liga ACB encounter ZRG vs ANR will kick-off at 1AM IST. Basket Zaragoza and Morabanc Andorra both lost their opening games of the final phase, and are already playing the catch up in the race for the quarterfinals. Both Zaragoza and Andorra are lagging at the bottom two spots of Group B’s points table. Neither of them has won a single game this season suffering defeats in both their outings so far. Valencia, Burgos, Real Madrid and Gran Canaria are currently ahead in the points table in Group B, leaving Zaragoza and Andorra behind. Also Read - BOG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Bologna vs Juventus Today's Football Match at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium 1.15 AM IST June 23

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: C Alocen, C Hannah, J Senglin

Shooting Guard: D Jelinek

Small Forward: V Krejci, D Todorovic (SP)

Power Forward: B Sy

Centre: N Brussino

ZRG vs ANR Starting 5s

Basket Zaragoza –

PF: R Benzing

SF: J Barreiro

C: N Brussino

PG: C Alocen

SG: D Ennis:

Morabanc Andorra –

PF: T Perez

SF: B Sy

C: B Olumuyiwa

PG: C Hannah

SG: D Walker

ZRG vs ANR Likely Squads

Basket Zaragoza roster: Aitor Etxeguren, Dylan Ennis, Rodrigo San Miguel, Jonathan Barreiro, Vit Krejci, Ander Urdiain, Javier Garcia, Carlos Alocen, Thad McFadden, Nemanja Radovic, Tryggvi Hlinason, Nicolas Brussino, Robin Benzing, Jaime Pradilla.

Morabanc Andorra active roster: Frantz Massenat, David Jelinek, Bandja Sy, Nacho Llovet, Babatunde Olumuyiwa, David Walker, Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Dejan Todorovic, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Guillem Colom, Raimon Carrasco.

