Z’s Unite8 Sports channels buy broadcast rights for Team India tour of Zimbabwe next month following FIFA World Cup 2026

ZEEL has partnered with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board to further enhance their portfolio and presence in the sporting market. It was only earlier this month that the company struck a deal with international footballing body - FIFA - for the live broadcast of the 2026 World Cup edition

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Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match between India and Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, February 26, 2026. (Image credits: IANS)

After successfully bagging the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting rights in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has struck yet another monumental deal by acquiring the exclusive broadcast rights for Indian cricket team’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

In an exclusive development, ZEEL has partnered with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board to further enhance their portfolio and presence in the sporting market. It was only earlier this month that the company struck a deal with international footballing body – FIFA – for the live broadcast of the biggest ever World Cup edition across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

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ZEEL and FIFA’s partnership will run until 2034, covering more than 15 international senior and junior level tournaments, including the 2027 Women’s World Cup and 2030 centenary Men’s World Cup edition. Now, the company has placed its foot into the international cricketing scene by partnering with Zimbabwe Cricket.

Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd – Bavesh Janavlekar highlighted ZEEL’s desire of building a diversified sports portfolio and expressed the company’s plans to build a long term partnership with Zimbabwe Cricket.

“We are delighted to bring India’s tour of Zimbabwe to viewers as we continue to scale Unite8 Sports into a compelling destination for premium global sport. This acquisition reflects our broader strategy of building a diversified sports portfolio. We will continue to offer rich and engaging sporting action across our platforms and look forward to a long term partnership with Zimbabwe cricket,” Bavesh Janavlekar said.

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When and where to watch India’s tour of Zimbabwe?

Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a 3-match T20I series next month with matches taking place on 23, 25 and 26 July right after the Men in Blue’s tour of England. The matches will air LIVE on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, along with Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.