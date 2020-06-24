ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ZUCC vs COCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Crickets CC and Cossonay CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



ZUCC vs COCC My Dream11 Team

Aidan Andrews (captain), Noorkhan Ahmadi (vice-captain), James West, Baljit Singh, Arjun Vinod, Vikas Bhat, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Ashwin Vinod, Eden Wardle, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Thileepan Rasalingam

ZUCC vs COCC Squads

Zurich Crickets CC: Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

Cossonay CC: Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar

