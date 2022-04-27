Chennai: As many as 11 persons including two children were electrocuted to death during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday. The deceased included children.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs RR, Match 39: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.