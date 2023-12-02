Home

118 Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut, High-Alert Issued As Tamil Nadu Braces For Cyclone Michaung Landfall

Cyclone Michaung is predicted to reach a maximum wind speed of up to 100 kmph as the cyclonic storm passes through southern coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

File Photo/Representational

Cyclone Michaung Update: A high-alert was issued, while schools and colleges have been shut across Tamil Nadu as the southern state braces for Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ to make landfall its coastal districts on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh on the 3rd and 4th of December with the affected states likely to witness heavy rains as the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is forecasted to intensify in the next 24 hours and morph into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic formation was lying over about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 420 km southeast of Chennai, the IMD said on Saturday, adding that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Cyclone Michaung is predicted to reach a maximum wind speed of up to 100 kmph as the cyclonic storm passes through southern coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5, the weatherman has said.

In its forecast, the IMD warned that Cyclone Michaung will likely damage property and tear down weak structures as it makes landfall and crosses coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The IMD has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu over the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also expected to lash parts of Chennai over the next few days with the local MeT department issuing a issued a rain, thunderstorm and lightning warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Saturday night.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain likely in areas in the south coast on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, heavy rains have been predicted in coastal areas as the cyclonic storm intensifies. More rains have been predicted on December 6.

Following the IMD warning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.

“A low pressure is lying in the Bay of Bengal and it’s forecasted that there will be heavy rain in Tamil Nadu by the 3rd and 4th of December. I ask all concerned departments to take precautionary measures ahead of the cyclone. Those people who would be affected by the storm must be identified and they must be lodged in the relief camps,” CM Stalin had said.

High-Alert in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, a high-alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu as the state braces for cyclone Michaung to make landfall.

18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry in relief efforts while 10 additional teams have been kept at the ready, officials said.

Schools, colleges shut

Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed on Monday– the day of the expected landfall. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallur districts on the said day.

Owing to the expected spell of bad weather, the Madras University and Anna University have postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday.

Over 100 trains cancelled

In view of the situation, the Southern Railway has cancelled 118 trains in Tamil Nadu, including long-distance trains in other states between December 3-6.

These include Nizamuddin Chennai Duronto Express, Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express, Gaya Chennai Express, Barauni – Coimbatore Special train, Vijayawada Janshatabdi, Trivandrum Secunderabad Sabari Express, Patna-Ernakulam Super Fast Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Super Fast Express, Trivandrum-New Delhi Kerala Express, among others.

School to remain closed in Pondy, Yanam

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 in view of the cyclone Michaung. A holiday has been declared on the day by the territorial administration.

In an official release issued on Friday, Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day.

Official sources said this is as part of precautionary measures taken by the government.

Puducherry and the outlying regions had experienced heavy rains since last few days although there was a lull in the monsoon today.

