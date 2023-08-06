Home

13-Yr-Old Racing Prodigy Shreyas Hareesh Dies In Fatal Crash On Chennai Track

Chennai: In a tragic incident, Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old racing prodigy from Bengaluru, died after suffering grievous injuries in a fatal crash on the Madras International Circuit during the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai on Saturday.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was being hailed as a racing prodigy after winning several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

The tragic crash took place soon after the start of the rookie race for which Shreyas had qualified for pole position on Saturday morning. Exiting Turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury.

Dubbed ‘The Bengaluru Kid”, Shreyas was riding a 200cc motorbike when he skidded during the third round of the race. The fall caused his helmet to come off as another rider who was trailing him ran over the rising star, resulting a head injury.

The race was red-flagged immediately and Shreyas was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. However, the 13-year-old prodigy was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh was at his bedside.

Following the tragic incident, promoter of the event, Madras Motor Sports Club, cancelled the remaining races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital,” MMSC president Ajit Thomas told news agency PTI.

Madras Motor Sports Club president says, "Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday…" pic.twitter.com/ernWMQIPbw — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heart-felt condolences and our thoughts are with his family.”

In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, had participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions respectively.

He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).

It is the second fatality in Indian motorsport this year. In January, KE Kumar, 59, a noted and respected racer, died in hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit.

(With PTI inputs)

