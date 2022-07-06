Chennai: Two Tamil Nadu youth were gunned down by military-backed Pyu Saw Htee group at Myanmar’s Tamu on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as P. Mohan (28) and M. Pyanar (32).Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check timings and List of Affected Areas

Police said that they both belonged to Moreh, a border town located on the India-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. If reports are to be believed, both Mohan and Pyanar had visited Tamu to meet their friends. Also Read - Get BHOG For Your Prasad: Goa's Places Of Worship Advised To Get Food Safety Certificate

Earlier last year, The military seized power on February 1 last year, detaining the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her government. A one-year state of emergency has been declared in Myanmar where power is assumed by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Also Read - TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 Declared at trb.tn.nic.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here

Earlier last year on Feb 1, Myanmar’s military seized power after overthrowing the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency for one year.