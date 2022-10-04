Chennai: A 23-year-old man was on Tuesday found hanging from the ceiling of his house. identified as 23-year-old Narendran, the allegedly killed himself after receiving threats from loan app operators in Chennai.Also Read - Foreign Currency Worth Rs 15.68 Lakhs Concealed Inside Inner Garments Seized At Chennai Airport

The deceased was working at an IT firm in Perungudi. Soon after his death was reported, the MGR Nagar Police initiated a probe and the preliminary information given by Narendran's family stated that he had borrowed Rs 33,000 through a loan app.

Even after he repaid the loan, the loan app customer service operators had been constantly calling him and allegedly threatening him saying that he needed to pay Rs 33,000 more.

As per reports, the techie had borrowed Rs 50,000 from a family member and paid it back to the loan app operator. However, Narendran was again contacted by the loan app customer service demanding more money. Moreover, they verbaly abused him and threatened to release obscene images of him to his family and friends.

Apart from this, the loan app team also sent messages and made phone calls to Narendran’s friends, speaking ill of him and claiming that he didn’t pay back his loan. Unable to take the harassment from the loan operators, Narendran, who was alone in his home, died by suicide.