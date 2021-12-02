Chennai: Over 25 students of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. As per reports, the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing to detect the presence of Omicron variant. Moreover, the samples of 300 people, including staff and family members of students will be tested for Covid. As per latest updates, two students have been hospitalised, while the rest are in home isolation.Also Read - Virat Kohli Expects For Some Clarity Soon On South Africa Tour Amid Omicron Variant Scare

Taking preventive measures, the state Health Department said the school will remain closed for this week for disinfection work. Moreover, the block-wise monitoring of government and private schools regarding adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures has been intensified across Tiruppur district.

Speaking to The Hindu, T Sivakumar, District Educational Officer of Dharapuram educational district, said the School Education Department has been conducting awareness programmes for parents regarding vaccination and other safety protocols.

He also added that during the inspections, the authorities are checking the vaccination certificates of teaching and non-teaching faculty members in schools.