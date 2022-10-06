Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu: At least three children died and 8 others were hospitalised in critical condition on Thursday allegedly due to food poisoning at a children’s home in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Foreign Currency Worth Rs 15.68 Lakhs Concealed Inside Inner Garments Seized At Chennai Airport

The children in the orphanage showed symptoms of ill health after they had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday, said news agency PTI. Some of the kids vomited and had dysentery on Wednesday.

And again on Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated further and some fell unconscious.

Tiruppur, TN | 3 dead, 8 sick after consuming food in a private orphanage. Food poisoning suspected but exact cause to be only known after clinical investigation of samples. Case registered against private orphanage administration: Collector Vineeth — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Giving details, Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the sick children in hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning. An investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the incident.