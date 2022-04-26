Chennai: Another 32 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) campus on Tuesday morning, taking the total number of active cases in the institution to 111. Earlier on Monday, 18 more students at the IIT-Madras tested positive, taking the count in the cluster to 78. A total of 1,121 samples were taken from the students yesterday and the results would be out on Tuesday, the Health Department said.Also Read - Delhi Sees Over 6-Fold Rise In COVID Patients Under Home Isolation | 10 Points

According to Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, of the 111 cases, only two have been cured so far. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty on Monday and advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Tests are being conducted in student hostels and other places in the IITM complex, the secretary said, adding that large-scale tests were planned for Tuesday. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 362.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607. The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today, according to a bulletin. A person who returned from Assam by road was among the 55 who tested positive during the day. Among those who tested positive by RT-PCR were 33 men and 22 women, the bulletin said.