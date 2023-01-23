Home

4 Dead, Several Others Injured As Crane Collapses During Festival In Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam

Ranipet Collector Bhaskara Pandiyan said there was no permission to use the crane and the crane operator is taken into custody. He added that an investigation is underway.

The incident happened when over eight people were on the crane to receive garlands from the devotees.

Ranipet: At least 4 people died and 9 others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival event in Keelveethi in Arakkonam. Giving details to news agency ANI, Ranipet Collector Bhaskara Pandiyan said there was no permission to use the crane and the crane operator is taken into custody. He added that an investigation is underway.

Police said the incident was reported at Draupathi temple at Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet. The incident happened when over eight people were on the crane to receive garlands from the devotees.

Tamil Nadu | 4 people died & 9 others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival event in Keelveethi in Arakkonam. There was no permission to use the crane. The crane operator is taken into custody. Investigation underway: Ranipet Collector Bhaskara Pandiyan pic.twitter.com/JefZ6CoBGB — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Eyewitnesses said the crane carrying idols of god and goddesses crashed at around 8.15 PM and the procession was part of the Draupathi Amman festival which is held after Pongal.

One video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the crane – with people hanging on to it – collapsing to the ground.

Devotees during the temple festival came running around in a panic as the crane crashed. Police further added that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.